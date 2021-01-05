'Biggest Threat Yet' to Arctic Refuge as Trump Readies Last-Minute Lease Sale

Category: Climate Hits: 9
By Andrea Germanos, Common Dreams. Originally published on Common Dreams under CC BY-SA 3.0 US.
“The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge faces its biggest threat yet.”
That's the warning issued by the National Audubon Society on Tuesday — a day before the Trump administration is set to sell oil and gas leasing rights in the refuge's coastal plain, a biodiversity hotspot of critical importance to the Gwich'in people and dubbed America's Serengeti.
https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/05/threat-arctic-refuge-trump-blm-anwr-lease-sale