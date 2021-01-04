The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria: Fluoride to the rescue?

Category: Climate Hits: 6

Scientists have long been aware of the dangerous overuse of antibiotics and the increasing number of antibiotic-resistant microbes that have resulted. While over-prescription of antibiotics for medicinal use has unsettling implications for human health, so too does the increasing presence of antibiotics in the natural environment. The latter may stem from the improper disposal of medicines, but also from the biotechnology field, which has depended on antibiotics as a selection device in the lab.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210104141521.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version