Looking Ahead to 2021: COP26, Clean Air, and Biden's Next Steps

A calamitous year of lockdowns, tiers, and certainly tears, have left us reaching for 2021 like sun-starved plants in a darkened room.

The last 12 months have also been a stark reminder of how far we are still from intersectional justice: environmental, racial, political. After the year that’s been, it’d be a fool’s errand to guess what 2021 holds in store. But there are a few things that we’ll be keeping our eyes on come rain or shine…