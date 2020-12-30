Photos of the Struggle for Environmental Justice in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley in 2020

Category: Climate Hits: 5
The disproportionate toll that COVID-19 is taking on the Black community brought environmental justice issues to the forefront during 2020. Calls for dealing with climate change and environmental justice were elevated by president-elect Biden, who spoke about endangered communities in the last presidential debate and on his campaign website, calling for environmental justice and “rooting out the systemic racism in our laws, policies, institutions, and hearts.”
