The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

2020 Was a Busy Year for Taking the Climate Fight to the Courts

Category: Climate Hits: 1

The Supreme Court
Read time: 11 mins

This year with its converging crises, from the coronavirus pandemic to longstanding racial injustice to climate-related disasters  was also a remarkably active time for climate litigation. All around the world, communities, organizations, and especially young people turned to the courts in 2020 in strategic attempts to hold governments and polluting companies accountable for exacerbating the unfolding climate emergency.

Tags: 
climate lawsuits
youth climate lawsuits
climate accountability
Greenpeace International
EarthRights International
U.S. Supreme Court
fossil fuel companies

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/12/21/2020-climate-fossil-fuel-lawsuits-around-the-world

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version