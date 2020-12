Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:15 Hits: 3

Researchers have devised a brain machine interface (BMI) that allows mice to learn to guide a cursor using only their brain activity. By monitoring this mouse-controlled mouse moving to a target location to receive a reward, the researchers were able to study how the brain represents intentional control.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201222141531.htm