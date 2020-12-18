The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

King of the Cave: New centipede on top of the food chain in the sulphurous-soaked Movile

A new species of endemic, troglobiont centipede was discovered by an international team of scientists in the Romanian cave Movile: a unique underground ecosystem, isolated several millions years ago during the Neogene, whose animal life only exists because of the chemosynthetic bacteria. As the largest Movile's inhabitant, the new species can easily be crowned as the 'king' of this 'hellish' ecosystem.

