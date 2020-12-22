The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Disappointing Decision from Norway's Supreme Court in Climate Lawsuit Challenging Arctic Offshore Oil Licenses
Norway’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled not to overturn the Norwegian government’s approval of new licenses for offshore oil drilling in the fragile Arctic region.

The ruling – a culmination of four years of high-profile litigation in a case challenging continued fossil fuel production on climate change grounds — came as a big disappointment, and even outrage, for environmental and climate activists in Norway and internationally.

