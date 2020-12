Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 16:25 Hits: 0

In urban environments, allergic diseases are more common among dogs and their owners compared to those living in rural areas. Simultaneous allergic traits appear to be associated with the microbes found in the environment, but microbes relevant to health differ between dogs and humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201218112526.htm