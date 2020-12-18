The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Land ecosystems are becoming less efficient at absorbing CO2

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Land ecosystems currently play a key role in mitigating climate change. The more carbon dioxide (CO2) plants and trees absorb during photosynthesis, the process they use to make food, the less CO2 remains trapped in the atmosphere where it can cause temperatures to rise. But scientists have identified an unsettling trend - as levels of CO2 in the atmosphere increase, 86 percent of land ecosystems globally are becoming progressively less efficient at absorbing it.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201218131902.htm

