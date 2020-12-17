The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Territorial red squirrels live longer when they're friendly with their neighbors

Researchers found that red squirrels in the Yukon have a greater chance of survival when living near neighbors. These fitness benefits depended on familiarity, or how long the same squirrels lived next to each other. These benefits were more pronounced in older squirrels, whom the data suggested could sharply offset the effects of aging by maintaining all of their neighbors from one year to the next.

