Scientists set a path for field trials of gene drive organisms

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020

Setting a course for responsible testing of powerful gene drive technology, a multidisciplinary coalition of gene drive organism developers, ecologists and conservation biologists has joined experts in social science, ethics and policy in a policy article published in Science. The group describes core commitments that ensure that gene drive organism field trials are safely implemented, transparent, publicly accountable and scientifically, politically and socially robust.

