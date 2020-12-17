The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists set a path for field trials of gene drive organisms

Setting a course for responsible testing of powerful gene drive technology, a multidisciplinary coalition of gene drive organism developers, ecologists and conservation biologists has joined experts in social science, ethics and policy in a policy article published in Science. The group describes core commitments that ensure that gene drive organism field trials are safely implemented, transparent, publicly accountable and scientifically, politically and socially robust.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201217145210.htm

