The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

When dinosaurs disappeared, forests thrived

Category: Climate Hits: 7

To understand how specific ecosystems were affected by a large asteroid impact that led to the mass extinction of dinosaurs, a team of scientists has analyzed the microscopic remains of plants from this period. They found that local plant communities and ecosystems experienced a long-term shift towards fewer aquatic plants and an increase in terrestrial plants, including trees such as birches and elms. Changes in rainfall patterns during the extinction event were relatively minor and short-lived.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201216113240.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version