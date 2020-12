Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 14:59 Hits: 5

Experts recently discovered that atmospheric conditions near Alaska can affect sea ice conditions in the Arctic Ocean months later. The team used various data, including ship-based data from 2018, to uncover how a single atmospheric event over the northern Pacific Ocean caused significantly delayed sea ice formation in the Pacific Arctic region.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201215095920.htm