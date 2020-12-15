Recovery of an endangered Caribbean coral from parrotfish predation

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 00:23 Hits: 6

Orbicella annularis is an important Caribbean coral and an endangered species, yet it is also frequently predated by parrotfishes. Researchers have tracked the recovery of this coral species from parrotfish predation. They found that O. annularis coral tissue loss appears to be driven primarily by a few exceptionally large parrotfish predation scars. Fortunately, 87% of scars were small and likely to fully heal.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214192336.htm