The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Recovery of an endangered Caribbean coral from parrotfish predation

Category: Climate Hits: 6

Orbicella annularis is an important Caribbean coral and an endangered species, yet it is also frequently predated by parrotfishes. Researchers have tracked the recovery of this coral species from parrotfish predation. They found that O. annularis coral tissue loss appears to be driven primarily by a few exceptionally large parrotfish predation scars. Fortunately, 87% of scars were small and likely to fully heal.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214192336.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version