Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:42 Hits: 6

Compared to chimpanzees, our closest evolutionary cousins, humans are particularly prone to developing advanced carcinomas -- the type of tumors that include prostate, breast, lung and colorectal cancers -- even in the absence of known risk factors, such as genetic predisposition or tobacco use. A recent study helps explain why.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209094241.htm