Several U.S. populations and regions exposed to high arsenic concentrations in drinking water

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:42 Hits: 5

A national study of public water systems found that arsenic levels were not uniform across the U.S., even after implementation of the latest national regulatory standard. In the first study of differences in public drinking water arsenic exposures by geographic subgroups, researchers confirmed that community water systems reliant on groundwater, serving smaller populations located in the Southwest, and Hispanic communities were more likely to continue exceeding the national maximum containment level, raising environmental justice concerns.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209094243.htm