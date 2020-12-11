The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alaska Drilling Project Squashed By Court Decision Was Touted By Oil-Friendly Former Trump Official

Beaufort Sea coastline in Alaska in 2012
This week, a federal court overturned the Trump administration’s approval for what would have been Alaska’s first drilling project in federal waters, citing faulty analyses of how the Arctic oil and gas facility would affect the climate and polar bears.

The Department of Interior approved Hilcorp’s Liberty project in October 2018. However, months before the agency completed the project’s environmental review and issued its decision, a high-ranking Trump Interior official said he expected it would be approved and went on to praise and defend the company, despite Hilcorp’s checkered environmental and safety record in Alaska.

Joe Balash
Hilcorp
Trump Administration
Arctic Drilling

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/12/10/alaska-oil-drilling-hilcorp-liberty-court-trump-balash

