Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 16:46 Hits: 13

Mount Everest officially grew after China and Nepal, navigating science and diplomacy, agreed on a new height. Measuring mountains, however, is a tricky business, given the earth’s constant geological changes.

