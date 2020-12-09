The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Temporal crop diversity stabilizes agricultural production

Securing food supplies around the globe is a challenge facing humanity, especially in light of the predicted increase in the world's population and the effects of climate change. Greater crop diversity in agriculture is seen as a stabilizing factor for food security. Yet crop diversity alone is not sufficient. Researchers now argue that it is also essential that crops differ in their temporal production patterns.

