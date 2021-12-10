FSIS: suspect E. coli outbreak linked to ground beef

Category: Food Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 22:11 Hits: 7

During investigations, FSIS may respond by posting recalls of FSIS-regulated products linked to illness or by issuing public health alerts. Following outbreak investigations, FSIS conducts after-action reviews to identify, share, and apply lessons learned with public health, industry partners, and consumers to help prevent future illness and improve future outbreak response.

The Outcomes & References column includes links to recall notices, public health alerts, and after-action review reports, as well as CDC outbreak notices for selected multistate foodborne outbreaks, which provide additional information. For a list of all foodborne outbreaks reported to CDC since 1998, please use the CDC National Outbreak Reporting System Dashboard.