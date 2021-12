Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

Carbon dioxide emissions from the aviation sector constitute 2.5 percent of global emissions. One way to reduce this carbon footprint is to replace conventional aviation fuel (obtained by refining crude oil) with aviation fuel derived from sustainably produced biomass feedstocks.

