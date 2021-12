Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 13:20 Hits: 9

Authors: GM Watch

"This partnership with CropLife is in direct conflict with FAO's mandate as a UN institution to fulfil human rights to health, adequate food, clean water and environment, and safe working conditions"

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19948-groups-tell-un-food-agency-to-ditch-toxic-alliance-with-pesticide-association