USDA Announces Requirement for Contingency Plans to Protect Animals During Emergencies

We see the headlines about natural disasters all the time – hurricanes in the South, wildfires in the West, flooding, tornadoes, and the list goes on. But do we stop to think about how those natural disasters affect animals, especially those housed in zoos, sanctuaries, and other licensed facilities? In addition to preparing themselves and their families for various emergencies, Animal Welfare Act licensees must also consider how to protect the welfare of all of their animals when the unexpected happens.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/12/02/usda-announces-requirement-contingency-plans-protect-animals-during

