Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 20:57 Hits: 10

The strike was one of several recent labor actions in the U.S. Workers everywhere from John Deere to McDonald's to the mining company Warrior Met Coal have walked off the job this year.

(Image credit: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/02/1060954313/kellogg-and-its-cereal-workers-union-reach-a-tentative-deal-to-end-2-month-strik