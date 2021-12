Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

Livia Global, Inc a health and wellness company that offers LiviaOne Liquid Probiotics & BioLifePet Liquid Probiotics, today announced that it is voluntarily recalling two lots of its liquid probiotics due to the possibility of contamination by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a mic

