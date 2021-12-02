Tahini recalled due to Salmonella test

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 01:47 Hits: 7

International Golden Foods, Inc (IGF) of Bensenville, IL is voluntarily recalling certain lot codes of the Al kanater brand tahini because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune system. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The product was distributed nationwide and is sold in 16 Oz. jars. The jars are labelled “Al kanater Tahini.” Lot codes are printed on the jar. Product code, description, lot code, and UPC information are noted below.

Product Code Product Description & Size Lot # UPC AT1LB Al kanater Tahini Sesame Paste 1 lb. (454 gr) TT4N‐201127 6‐92551‐00002‐0

No illnesses have been reported to-date in connection with the Al Kanater Brand Tahini.

This problem was revealed as a result of a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. Although we have not received the final laboratory reports, IGF is recalling product with the lot codes listed above. Consumers who have purchased Al kanater Tahini with these lot codes should discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

