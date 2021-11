Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 21:52 Hits: 2

Due to a poor spring harvest, the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers announced they'd be tapping into nearly 50 million pounds of its maple syrup strategic reserves in order to keep up with the demand.

