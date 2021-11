Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 05:00 Hits: 0

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12 ounce packages with specific best buy dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product.

