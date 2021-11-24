The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Frozen cauliflower recalled due to Listeria test

Category: Food Hits: 1

Frozen cauliflower recalled due to Listeria test Flagship Food Group of Eagle, Idaho is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of frozen cauliflower, TJ Farms Select brand, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.  Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The cauliflower was imported from China and the affected lot code and UPC are located on the back panel lower left corner of the bag.  The impacted product was distributed in PA, TN, and WI. The recalled product is described below:

Product DescriptionLot CodesUPC Code
16 oz. TJ Farms Cauliflower207789008975544000604-3

No illnesses connected to the recalled lot codes have been reported to date.

This voluntary recall is initiated due to a single sample of cauliflower which yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/frozen-cauliflower-recalled-due-to-listeria-test/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version