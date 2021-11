Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 10:06 Hits: 3

Thanksgiving myth tells us that the Pilgrims survived because friendly Native Americans helped them adapt their farming practices. Since then, it's been Native people who've been forced to adapt.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/25/1059196375/indigenous-tribes-push-to-preserve-native-american-food-culture