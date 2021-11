Articles

22 November 2021

Authors: GM Watch

The EU wants to crank up soy production in eastern Europe. But with illegal genetically modified crops rife, who will benefit?

https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19936-the-gm-soy-curse-is-ukraine-facing-the-same-fate-as-the-amazon