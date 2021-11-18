Marler Clark retained in Citterio Salame Sticks Salmonella Outbreak that has sickened 31

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 23:04 Hits: 3

We have been retained by the family of a child sickens by these products.

Euro Foods, a Freeland, Penn. establishment, is recalling approximately 119,091 pounds of salame stick products that may be contaminated with Salmonella the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. FSIS issued a public health alert for the salame stick products on October 29, 2021, believing that the product was no longer in commerce. However, following this alert, FSIS observed product available at one retail location and two Citterio salame stick samples previously collected by the California Department of Public Health have tested positive for Salmonella.

The Italian-style salame stick items were produced prior to October 25, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

2-oz. packages containing Citterio “Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL” with “best by” dates through January 23, 2022, located next to the barcode.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4010” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Bermuda.

FSIS has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 31 Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- illnesses in 10 states with onset dates ranging from September 18, 2021 through October 18, 2021. The epidemiologic and traceback investigation identified that ill people consumed Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks produced by Euro Foods Inc. Two unopened, intact, packages of Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks collected by the California Department of Public Health as part of the ongoing investigation tested positive for Salmonella. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product samples are related to the outbreak. FSIS continues to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonellalawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: