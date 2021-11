Articles

Spice N’ More Corp. of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its 13 ounce (368 grams) containers of “Salma Natural Curry Powder” with Lot # H092021 and best by date 12/20/23 because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic re

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/spice-n-more-corp-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-peanuts-salma-natural-curry-powder-lot-h092021