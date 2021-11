Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Bison blueberry sausage, venison meatballs and lots of squash are on the menu at Wahpepah's Kitchen, the new venture from a former caterer who researched the origins of various Indigenous foods.

(Image credit: Sings in the Timber/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/06/1050458205/an-indigenous-chef-is-putting-her-heritage-on-the-menu-with-landmark-restaurant