Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 21:49 Hits: 1

According to the World Bank, 20-30% of Earth's carbon emissions come from agriculture. When possible, consumers can reduce their carbon imprint through food choices.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/11/1054884140/when-consumers-want-to-reduce-their-carbon-footprint-food-choices-matter