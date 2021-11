Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 21:34 Hits: 11

Chefs in Japan dip a wet chopstick in hot oil and listen to the sizzle, to know when it's ready for tempura. A physicist investigated that technique in the lab to zero in on the perfect fry frequency.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/15/1055936674/testing-temperature-with-your-ears