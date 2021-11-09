Agricultural Advisors Identify Gaps and Challenges in Future Hurricanes Preparedness and Recovery

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021

Four years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the Caribbean, there is still an urgency to understand how to best prepare farmers and working lands for future hurricanes. Agricultural advisors are first responders and witnesses of hurricane impacts and strategies used in hurricane preparedness and recovery. A new study by the USDA Caribbean Climate Hub analyzes the experiences of agricultural advisors involved in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to identify gaps in hurricane preparedness and recovery measures.

