November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021, Oregon Lox Company of Eugene, Oregon is issuing a voluntary recall of various brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox, specific lot number 22821, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria rnonocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fata

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/oregon-lox-company-recalls-wild-cold-smoked-keta-salmon-lox-because-possible-health-risk