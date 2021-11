Articles

Wednesday, 03 November 2021

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, is recalling its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count. The recall is due to the detection of possible listeria on the product, which can cause serious and sometimes

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/southeastern-grocers-recalls-fishermans-wharf-brand-jumbo-cooked-shrimp-frozen-16-20-count-due