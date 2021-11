Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 12:29 Hits: 10

Authors: GM Watch

France voted against glyphosate's renewal in 2017 out of concerns for human health – but has now issued a report concluding it's safe

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19925-glyphosate-health-and-cancer-groups-ask-france-to-clarify-contradictory-position-on-health-effects