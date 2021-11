Articles

Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021

Murray Int’l Trading of Brooklyn, NY is recalling Angelicae Sinensis because it may contain elevated levels of lead and cadmium. The Angelicae Sinensis is used to make a soup. Lead and cadmium are toxic substances present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some of these

