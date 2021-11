Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 17:54 Hits: 11

Although his restaurant has been credited as the birthplace of the popular Italian dessert, it was actually Campeol's wife and one of Le Beccherie's chefs that apparently invented it.

(Image credit: Marco Secchi/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/31/1050951605/ado-campeol-the-man-known-as-the-father-of-tiramisu-has-died