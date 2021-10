Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 04:00 Hits: 4

MaryRuth’s, a leading omni-channel health and wellness brand that offers vitamins, minerals, and supplements for the entire family, today announced that, out of an abundance of caution, it is voluntarily recalling two lots of its liquid probiotic for infants (1oz) due to the possibility of contamina

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/out-abundance-caution-maryruths-announces-voluntary-recall-two-lots-its-liquid-probiotic-infants