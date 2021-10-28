Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 18:07 Hits: 9

On September 15, 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) hosted a virtual roundtable titled Exploring Food Waste Solutions: Success Stories from the U.S. and Beyond. This event showcased innovative policies and approaches to reducing food waste in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The moderator, Emily Broad Leib from the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic, discussed how food laws can be a barrier to food waste reduction when they are confusing and a motivator when they align incentives, such as to donate wholesome excess food to those in need.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/10/28/usda-roundtable-highlighted-food-waste-reduction-success-stories