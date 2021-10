Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 13:19 Hits: 1

Last week, the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) began collecting data for its first ever Hemp Acreage and Production Survey. Hemp is a commodity that can be used for numerous industrial and horticultural purposes, including fabric, food products, cosmetics, and more. Yet, there is no comprehensive, national production data for it. That’s where NASS comes in.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/10/26/nass-uniquely-positioned-conduct-hemp-survey