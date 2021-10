Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 13:11 Hits: 1

Water is critical in space. This is especially true for NASA’s planned long-term space missions, replete with on-board farming. At roughly 8.34 pounds per gallon, getting enough H2O aboard ship to irrigate crops and sustain astronauts is expensive, as every pound carried to space requires additional fuel, which incurs additional costs.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/10/27/h2o-space-waste-not-want-not