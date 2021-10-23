The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Here come the Salmonella Onion Recalls – HelloFresh and EveryPlate

Category: Food

As this now 650 plus Salmonella outbreak grows, so do the recalls linked to the Salmonella-tainted onions grown in Mexico and distributed in the United States and Canada.

Here come the Salmonella Onion Recalls – HelloFresh and EveryPlate HelloFresh has been informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that it is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria. Please discard all onions received from July 7, 2021 through September 8, 2021.

We recommend disposing of onions received during the specified time period. Please note that onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall. For further information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label. Please see the photo provided below as reference for locating the product code.

Production WeekProduction Week Start DateHelloFresh Product Codes*
2807/07/20212-7-14-19-21-25-AB
2907/14/20212-5-8-9-16-19-21-22-23-24-25
3007/21/20212-3-8-10-15-18-19-22-23
3107/28/20212-4-5-8-15-19-20-22-24-AA
3208/04/20211-2-3-5-9-11-15-17-19-25
3308/11/20214-6-9-10-11-13-15-20
3408/18/20212-3-6-8-10-14-16-22-23-24
3508/25/20214-12-14-18-23-25-AA
3609/01/20218-15-19-24

*Number sequence may vary

Here come the Salmonella Onion Recalls – HelloFresh and EveryPlate EveryPlate has been informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that it is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria. Please discard all onions received from July 7, 2021 through September 8, 2021. We recommend disposing of onions received during the specified time period. Please note that onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall. For further information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label. Please see the photo provided below as reference for locating the product code.

Production WeekProduction Week Start DateProduct Codes* **Number sequence may vary
2807/07/202182-83-86-88-89-91-92-94-95-96-97-99-100
2907/14/202183-84-86-89-92-94-97
3007/21/202184-88-89-90-91-92-94-98-99-100
3107/28/202182-83-84-90-91-92-94-96-97-100
3208/04/202181-82-84-90-92-95-98-99
3308/11/202180-82-84-85-88-90-92-99
3408/18/202182-84-85-87-88-90-92-97-98
3508/25/202187-88-89-90-91-94-101
3609/01/202182-83-89-93-94-96-98

*Number sequence may vary

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/here-come-the-salmonella-onion-recalls-hellofresh-and-everyplate/

