Published on Friday, 22 October 2021

Megan Helsel was always interested in wildlife, especially wild birds. When she was working at a veterinary clinic, she met a client who was wearing a USDA APHIS t-shirt and struck up a conversation. “I didn’t know anything about the agency,” Megan said, “but once I learned about it, I was immediately interested.”

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/10/22/biological-science-technician-comes-back-stronger-after-serious-injury