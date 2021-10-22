More Onions recalled due to Salmonella Risk

Articles

Keeler Family Farms of Deming, NM is voluntarily recalling red, yellow, and white onions shipped from July 1, 2021 through August 25, 2021 that were imported from Chihuahua, MX. The onions are recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella, is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

While investigations into various potential sources of Salmonella remain ongoing, to date no onions marketed through Keeler Family Farms have tested positive for Salmonella. This voluntary recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution, in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), based on reported illnesses which have been associated with the possible consumption of fresh onions that originated in Chihuahua, MX, and shipped to the U.S. during July and August 2021. As of now, no specific source of contamination or contaminated shipment has been identified, and FDA is also investigating other potential sources of contamination and has not yet reached a conclusion.

Onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The onions were distributed in 25lb/50lb mesh sacks. They contain a label that is marked as MVP (product of MX), but were processed at Keeler Family Farms. The last to ship was on August 25, 2021.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or onions from Keeler Family Farms or products containing such onions. If you cannot tell if your onion is from Keeler Family Farm’s, or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out.

652 total illnesses have been reported to date including 202 hospitalizations. States with cases include: AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, and WV.

Consumers who have any Red, Yellow, and White Onions under the above brand names, or who cannot tell if their onions are from Keeler Family Farm’s, should immediately discard these products and disinfect any surfaces that came into contact with the onions.

